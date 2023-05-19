France to fund agribusiness projects in Angola

French Development Agency (AFD) has said it will fund agribusiness projects in Angola through the Angolan Development Bank (BDA), in a partnership between both institutions, as part of the diversification of the national economy, ANGOP learnt Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), the initiative is part of the global movement called Common Finances and brings together the development banks of the two countries and seeks sustainability in the sector.

The statement adds that the two sides discussed about the projects supported by the AFD in Angola and the possibility of broadening the agency’s participation in the implementation of programmes and projects under the National Development Plan (NDP) 2023/2027.

The MEP’s minister, Mário Caetano João, is in France on a working visit, since May 15 leading a delegation that was received by the AFD’s general director, Rémy Rioux.

The Angolan delegation includes the Secretary of State for Trade and the Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, Amadeu Nunes and João Cunha, respectively, as well as the Angolan Ambassador to France, Guilhermina Prata.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)