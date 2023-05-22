FP- ICGLR Speaker arrives in Angola

The Speaker of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) Jemma Nunu Kumba arrived in Luanda Sunday for a five-day working visit.

Jemma Nunu Kumba, who is accompanied by a delegation of the organ, was welcomed by the first vice speaker of National Assembly, Américo Cuononoca.

Jemma Kumba said that the visit to Angola is part of the effort for the parliamentarians to interact.

She said that she will take advantage of her stay in Angola to present to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the declaration from the last forum held in South Sudan.

The agenda also includes a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, to exchange experiences.

FP-ICGLR is an inter-parliamentary organisation that brings together national parliaments from the 12 Member States.

They are Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic (CAR), Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Republic of Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

The Forum was established on 4 December, 2008 in Kigali, Rwanda, following the signing of the Inter-Parliamentary Agreement.

The body comprises the Plenary Assembly, the Plenary Assembly Bureau, the Conference of the Speakers, the Executive Committee, Commissions and the General Secretariat.

Angola was officially invited to be a member of the Parliamentary Forum of the Conference on the Great Lakes Region in January 2013.

It joined the organisation in November 2014.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)