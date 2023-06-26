Four people commit suicide over the weekend

Four people died over the weekend after allegedly committing suicide.

The weekend crime report issued on Sunday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) said that at Oshitukafitu village in the Omusati Region, 28-year-old Shapumba Jacob Shipingana died on Saturday after allegedly hanging himself in a tree at his homestead around 07h30.

No foul play was suspected and no suicide note was left behind. His next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, an unidentified body was found hanging from a tree in a riverbed in Windhoek’s Northern Industrial area on Saturday at about 08h34.

The police said the body was spotted by a passerby, who reported the matter to the police. No next of kin are informed and investigations continue.

In the Oshana Region, 34-year-old Helena Iihi died after allegedly hanging herself with a rope in her sleeping room at Olukango village around 08h00 on Saturday.

Her next of kin are informed.

In Kavango West, 41-year-old Aino Andreas died after allegedly drinking pills on Friday at about 12h30 in Nkurenkuru.

The police report said it is alleged that pills were found at the scene at her home and her next of kin were informed.

Meanwhile, an unidentified pedestrian died after allegedly being run over by a vehicle driven by a man suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at Ondangwa in Oshana Region on Saturday.

The police said the accident occurred around 00h50, after the 43-year-old male driver of a silver double cab Ford Ranger lost control over the vehicle and hit the victim.

The driver allegedly tried to flee the scene but was apprehended while refusing to have his blood drawn as required by law.

The suspect will appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The deceased’s next of kin were informed and the police investigation continues.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency