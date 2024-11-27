Foundation Mobilises 500 FCT Students to Combat Drug Abuse.



Abuja: Al Masaareef Foundation has initiated a substantial effort to combat drug abuse by mobilising 500 secondary school students across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The foundation, which focuses on education, healthcare, and sustainable development, announced this initiative at its Rise Above Conference held in Abuja. This event was organised in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), emphasizing the theme ‘United for a Drug-Free Life’.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the foundation’s initiator and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hauwa Wambai, shared that the strategy involves each of the 500 students training five other individuals, who will, in turn, train at least one more person. This approach aims to propagate anti-drug messages to at least 2,500 youths. Wambai highlighted the societal damage caused by drug abuse, noting its impact on individuals’ integrity and self-respect, as well as the trauma it inflicts on families.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Bu

ba Marwa, noted that drug and substance abuse is particularly prevalent among individuals aged 25 to 39, a critical demographic for national productivity. Represented by Mrs. Chizoba Etuka, the agency’s Assistant Director for NGO and Liaison, Marwa stressed the importance of prevention, starting with educating younger populations in schools.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Josie Mudashiru, founder of JAM Intervention for Vulnerable Children and Climate Change Initiative, underscored the importance of partnerships in addressing drug abuse among Nigerian youths. She warned against complacency, emphasizing the need to act now to secure the future of the nation for the upcoming generations.