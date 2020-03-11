Food Security strategy contingent on economic crisis

Malabo – The execution of National Strategy for Food and Nutritional Security in Angola, approved in 2009, is conditioned to the economic crisis, decrease in public investment and climate changes, said the leader of the National Group of the CPLP Parliamentary Assembly.

Virgílio de Fontes Pereira was speaking at the 2nd Commission for Economy, Environment and Cooperation of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) meeting held in Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

The Angolan MP said that despite some progress achieved, since the approval of the national strategy for food, the said aspects have led to an exponential increase in vulnerability and food insecurity in Angola.

Virgilio Pereira said that under Angola’s National Development Plan (PDN) some programmes must receive special attention from public authorities and civil society.

Among the programmes he mentioned the development of family agriculture, empowerment of women, school meals, nutritional development of children and the fight against hunger and poverty.

The MP defended that the CPLP members of Parliament should be more proactive in seeking initiatives on the matter, playing their role as legislators, inspectors and promoters of political and social dialogue.

The two-day meeting discussed among other matters, the current state of the Food and Nutrition Security Strategy implementation within CPLP and the Report of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

They also focused on issues related to Energy Transition and Climate Change, as well as assessed the implementation of CPLP Strategic Energy Cooperation Plan in Equatorial Guinea.

The CPLP comprises Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tome and Principe, Portugal and East Timor.

Source: Angola Press News Agency