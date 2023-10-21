Food security: Experts woo youths to agriculture

Mr Adekoya Oluwagbemiga, Chief Executive Officer, Adbond, Nigeria’s pioneering Agro-to-Home Development Company, has emphasised the need to reawaken the interest of agriculture among youths to boost food production.

Oluwagbemiga said the call became pertinent to ensure food security and food sufficiency in the country.

He said this during a press conference to mark the company’s seventh year anniversary on Friday in Lagos.

Oluwagbemiga said Nigerians needed to embrace the fact that we were first farmers before any profession.

“We all should go back to promoting agriculture as our backbone in Nigeria.

“The truth is that agriculture from inception is the core profession of Africans and our forefathers that have been the source of our national, corporation, and individual prosperity .

“You can be a medical doctor, you can still own a farm, as a legal practitioner you can still own a farm, as a tech giant owning a farm doesn’t leave you out.

“Owning a farm is a simple task every generation of Africa needs to be part of starting from Nigeria in fulfilling the Nigeria purpose to aid its gross domestic product.

“No farm goes big without starting small and note you don’t have to buy it from Adbond, all you need is just start from where you are,” he said.

He said the company, since its inception, had embarked on initiatives to woo youths to agriculture.

He said the company had sensitised 50 people on gardening and global approach in solving food insecurity through its green wealth summit event where they gave out seeds to encourage people.

“Also, we have 2,000 youths employed both directly and indirectly as virtual staff, who work passionately to realise the vision and they remain the backbone of our success.

“We have also successfully awarded 10 outstanding students with lands through our academic excellence award programme, a platform for nurturing talents,learning and encouraging quality education.

“We have successfully empowered the lives of 600 corps members as landowners, which we call villa owners.

“By integrating agriculture and residential development, we not only redefine comfortable living but also pave the way for sustainable and prosperous communities in Africa,” he said.

According to him, the company’s vision and purpose is to promote wealth and unity from Nigeria and Africa.

“Our impact over the years cut across also fulfilling some sustainable development goals in the areas of zero hunger, no poverty, gender equality, quality education and economic growth and empowerment,” Oluwagbemiga added.

On his part, Mr Steven Awoyemi, Director of Agriculture for Adbond, called on governments to support farmers with grants to enable them venture into mechanised farming.

Awoyemi also urged the government to provide farmers with resources to market their produce to avoid wastage and loss. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria