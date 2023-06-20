Floship Becomes Second Recipient of Investment from FedEx Innovation Lab

Posted on by admin

The investment marks a significant milestone and signals a new era in the development of the future of global circular e-commerce fulfillment services.

HONG KONG, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading global circular supply chain solutions provider, Floship, has announced today that it has received an investment from FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL). This investment by FIL will strengthen Floship’s capabilities to extend its service offering to new markets. Floship is poised to collaborate with FedEx to build an end-to-end digitalized fulfillment and return solution that will create smart logistics for all.

This partnership will give FedEx e-commerce customers access to Floship’s global network of warehouses and powerful logistics platform’s capabilities to streamline their e-commerce fulfillment operations. At the same time, Floship’s customers will be able to leverage FedEx global networks as well as a full range of FedEx extensive transportation options to optimize their operations.

FedEx Innovation Lab makes early-stage investments in rising start-ups to bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through the FedEx global network, resources, and customer base.

Josh Tsui, CEO of Floship, commented on the investment, “It’s an honor for Floship to be collaborating with FedEx. This is a significant milestone in Floship’s journey to becoming the leading circular supply chain and fulfillment solution provider worldwide. It is a testament to our e-commerce clients about the future strategic direction of Floship and enhancements to our service offering,” said Tsui.

About Floship

Floship’s global circular supply chain ecosystem solutions cover all aspects of the global supply chain, ensuring minimal operation effort for e-commerce businesses, and allowing business owners to concentrate on driving growth with investment flexibility while gaining peace of mind.

Learn more at www.floship.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information about Floship, please contact:

James Linacre, PR & Communications Lead

Phone: (+852) 5333 9420

Email: pr@floship.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8860144

Related Posts

Malgré une pression accrue des investisseurs, peu d’entreprises rendent leurs rapports sur le développement durable publics, selon la nouvelle enquête de Sphera

  • admin
  • September 30, 2021

De nouvelles données de Sphera révèlent que, malgré leurs promesses, les entreprises ont du mal à mettre en œuvre et à faire état de leurs progrès en matière de durabilité CHICAGO, 30 sept. 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bien que la pression augmente de toutes parts, des investisseurs aux gouvernements en passant par les conseils d’administration, […]

Winners Announced in 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

New Categories for 2022 Recognize Thought Leadership Winners have been announced in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. FAIRFAX, Va., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winners in the 16th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognized as the world’s top customer service awards and sales awards, were announced […]

WOM (au Chili) et Huawei entrent ensemble dans l’ère de l’ADN des réseaux optiques

BARCELONE, Espagne, 6 juillet 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lors du NGON WDM forum 2022 qui s’est tenu récemment, WOM, opérateur du Chili, a partagé son plan stratégique et sa vision de la construction de réseaux optiques avec les partenaires du secteur et les médias. WOM a également fourni des témoignages sur la solution de réseau autonome (ADN) […]