

Blida: Nigeria’s Under-17 female football team, the Flamingos, played a goalless draw with Algeria, securing their qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco. The match took place at Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida, where the Flamingos withstood the pressure from the Algerian team in the return leg of the qualifying series.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Flamingos, who were bronze medalists in 2022, aimed to dominate and secure their place as one of the African representatives at the World Cup in October. Despite the cold weather conditions on the outskirts of Algiers, the Nigerian team managed to hold their ground, achieving a scoreless draw that ensured their qualification for this year’s Women’s World Cup finals.





With a 4-0 lead from the first leg, the Flamingos employed a composed strategy that absorbed the hosts’ pressure effectively, while also attempting to capitalize on fast breaks. Although they controlled possession and created several opportunities, the Flamingos were unable to convert their dominance into goals. Nevertheless, their aggregate 4-0 victory over the two legs secured their ticket to Morocco.





The Flamingos’ performance in the initial leg of the final round was pivotal, marking a significant difference between the two matches. They will now join four other African teams, including hosts Morocco, to compete in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals scheduled from October 17 to November 5. This year’s tournament will feature 24 teams for the first time since the inaugural event in New Zealand in 2008. Nigeria has missed the finals only once, during the 2018 tournament in Uruguay.

