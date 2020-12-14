Flair Airlines Announces Garth Lund as Chief Commercial Officer

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flair Airlines announces the appointment of Mr. Garth Lund as Chief Commercial Officer. A world-class Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) executive, Mr. Lund will join Flair from Europe’s highest-performing airline, Wizz Air. At Wizz Air, Mr. Lund was most recently the Head of Financial Planning and Controlling, with previous roles including Head of Pricing and Revenue Management and Head of Network Development.

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only true ULCC with clear growth ambitions within domestic Canada and cross-border. The appointment of Mr. Lund continues the strengthening of the executive team which began in October with the appointment of a new CEO, Stephen Jones, also from Wizz Air.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Garth will be responsible for all of Flair Airlines commercial functions including network planning, scheduling, pricing and revenue management, ancillary revenue, sales and distribution, mobile and web channels, marketing, branding, customer experience, and communications.

“I am thrilled to have been able to attract a world class talent such as Garth to join the Flair Airlines team,” said Mr. Jones. “Garth’s experience at the forefront of the extremely competitive European ULCC market will ensure that we bring the best possible products and pricing to Canadian customers, which will underpin Flair Airline’s rapid growth in this market.”

Mr. Lund stated, “I am very excited to join Flair Airlines at the beginning of its growth journey. Canadian customers have long been denied the benefits of a real ULCC and Flair Airlines has a compelling mission to fill this gap. I look forward to being a part of helping Flair Airlines reach its full potential.”

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier with a mission to make travel affordable and accessible for all Canadians. With a fleet of 737-800 aircraft, Flair provides low fares across Canada to ten Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Kelowna, Fort McMurray, Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Prince George, Winnipeg, and Toronto.

