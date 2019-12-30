Fisheries sector invests in research

It is the Baia Farta ship, with an acquisition cost estimated at USD 80 million, which has third generation technology.

The arrival of the ship, which has technology to operate the entire Angolan sea coast, ends more than three decades of dependence on maritime research.

With 74 meters in length, the vessel is able to provide scientific assistance to other neighboring countries whenever requested.

It has an acoustic room, four laboratories, a gym, double cabins, kitchen, service area and 15 command monitors.

Another relevant event in 2019 was the holding of the 3rd edition of the International Fisheries and Aquaculture Fair (FIPEA / 2019), which brought together another 100 companies in the sector.

The event reflected on new projections and priority targets for the fisheries and sea sector, with pragmatic solutions, and impressed new business forces.

It has also enabled the promotion and marketing of fish, fishing gear, machinery, low-cost accessories and businesses to provide improved income to shipowners, fish farmers, processors, cooperatives and other organizations in the sector.

Another prominent theme in the sector was the seizure of 14 vessels by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Inspection Service due to illegal fishing as a result of Maritime Surveillance and Surveillance under Operation Safe Sea.

These vessels incurred the crimes of disobedience, violation of maritime, fisheries, environmental, sanitary, tax and customs rules.

In another area, it was stressed the implementation of new projects of the South Korean financing line, valued at USD 57 million, aimed at increasing the fish processing capacity of the Fish Products Distributing Company (Edipesca).

With the financing, Edipesca expects to increase the processing capacity from 1,800 tons to 3,000 / year, as well as to increase the capacity in terms of fish and cold rooms.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding between Angola and Portugal, which provides for the exchange of experience between the two countries in the field of fisheries, was also highlighted.

Also in this area, Angola signed in Gaborone (Botswana) the Charter establishing the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Center for Fisheries Supervision, Control, Surveillance Coordination (MCSCC) to be established in Maputo, Mozambique.

The Charter was approved by the SADC Council of Ministers in August 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa to provide a legal framework for the establishment and operationalization of an institution that will coordinate measures related to monitoring, control and surveillance of fisheries in the SADC region.

In terms of prospects, the establishment of the National Fisheries Observers Agency is planned for 2020, which aims to control discharges and improve the observation and surveillance of fishing activity in the country.

