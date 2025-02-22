First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Empowers 500 Women in Niger with Business Tools



Abuja: The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, empowered 500 women in Niger with essential business tools including refrigerators, gas cookers, electric generators, and industrial grinding machines.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the empowerment ceremony took place in Bida, where Tinubu emphasized the program’s objective to provide women with the necessary tools and resources to build successful businesses and contribute to national prosperity. Represented by Hajiya Fatima Bago, Wife of the Niger Governor, Tinubu noted that the initiative was in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).





The program aims to benefit 18,500 women across the six geopolitical zones, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. This agenda focuses on inclusivity, economic growth, and sustainable development, with a particular emphasis on women’s economic empowerment. Tinubu urged the beneficiaries to use the items wisely to start or grow their businesses, highlighting that these tools are intended to lay a foundation for better lives for them and their families.





Mrs. Elizabeth Shaba, Commissioner for Small and Medium Enterprise, advised the beneficiaries against selling the items, commending the courage, bravery, and caring nature of both Mrs. Tinubu and the wife of the Niger governor. This initiative has had a positive impact on many lives in the state.





Some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, stating that the items would significantly improve their livelihoods and help them achieve self-reliance.

