

Lagos: Nigeria’s First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has engaged traditional rulers and religious leaders in Lagos State on her Renewed Hope Initiative, emphasizing the need for its support at the grassroots. Tinubu, who is on a three-day working visit to Lagos, stressed the importance of consulting custodians of culture and faith before implementing such a programme.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tinubu highlighted her advocacy for alternative high schools for girls, saying that Lagos should expand a model introduced by her husband 17 years ago, when he was governing the state. ‘Lagos State has a responsibility to ensure that girl-child education is prioritised. We are committed to partnering with the Universal Basic Education Commission and state governments to sustain second-chance schools,’ she said.





Earlier, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, applauded the first lady for the visit and reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that girl-child education would be prioritised. Sanwo-Olu described the initiative as a transformative effort that transcended politics and reinforced national hope. ‘Sen. Remi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative is a beacon of hope for our nation. We are delighted to partner with her in driving developments that benefit our people,’ Sanwo-Olu said.





Mr Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, expressed optimism that the interactive session would further boost the state’s development agenda. ‘We are confident that this meeting will yield positive outcomes and further strengthen the partnership between the government and the traditional institution,’ Obasa said.





The Traditional Ruler of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, who spoke on behalf of the traditional institution, urged recognition and enlisting of the 37 local council development areas of Lagos State in Nigeria’s Constitution. ‘We are grateful to Sen. Tinubu for listening to our demands, and we are optimistic that our requests will be relayed to the National Assembly,’ Shotobi said.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rest of the meeting was held behind closed doors. The Renewed Hope Initiative is a non-profit, non-governmental initiative led by the first lady. It has the slogan: ‘Towards a Better Life for Families’ and operates across all 36 states and 774 local government areas of Nigeria to improve the lives of families through targeted programmes in health, education, agriculture and social welfare.

