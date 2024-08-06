Finances, school exams and independence commented on by Burkinabé newspapers



Ouagadougou: Today’s publications echo the results of the 2024 school exams, the 64th anniversary of the independence of Burkina, without forgetting the official inauguration of the Treasury Deposit Bank by the government.

Optimal management of public finances: The ‘functional’ burkidlim bank’, displays on its front page, the public newspaper Sidwaya

The state daily reports that the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré officially launched the activities of the Treasury Deposit Bank (BDT) on Friday August 2, 2024 in Ouagadougou.

According to him, in the event of an exemption, all public bodies are required to deposit all their funds into the public treasury.

The public newspaper explains that the new government financial institution, in its role as a bank, is responsible for centralizing and managing the resources of the State, local authorities and public organizations.

The dean of Burkina Faso’s private dailies, L’Observateur Paalga, for his part, adds that financial sovereignty is on the move.

Th

e private newspaper Le Pays underlines that the objective of the BDT is to optimize the management of public finances in Faso.

And in the private daily, L’Express du Faso, published in Bobo-Dioulasso, headlines on its first page: Bank of Treasury Deposits: A real reform of governance’.

Under another aspect, the same newspaper notes with its machete ‘With our independence, we know what we are going to do with it’.

In the same dynamic, Le Pays informs that the Burkinabè people remembered on Sunday August 4, 2024, the struggle undertaken under the leadership of Captain Thomas Sankara to free themselves from the yoke of imperialism and assert themselves as a nation ‘ proud’ and ‘resolutely’ focused on endogenous development.

According to the Bobolais newspaper, the President of Faso paid tribute to the father of the Burkinabè Revolution, Captain Thomas Sankara.

The state daily Sidwaya specifies that on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the country’s independence, “the wise ones” marked the event with a

rise of colors.

Under another chapter, Sidwaya publishes on its front page: ‘School exams session 2024: Success rates on the rise’.

The public newspaper reports that the Ministry of Basic Education, Literacy and the Promotion of National Languages ??took stock of the 2024 school examinations, on Friday August 2, 2024, during a press briefing at Ouagadougou.

The Paalga Observer continues that the department in charge of Basic Education can do better regarding school exams.

Confer Le Pays maintains that the results are comforting despite the difficulties the country is going through.

Source : Burkina Information Agency