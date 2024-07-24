Fight against malaria: the Kombissiri health district mobilizes opinion leaders



Ouagadougou: The Kombissiri health district organized this July 23, 2024 in Kombissiri, an information and discussion meeting with opinion leaders and media people on the chemo prevention campaign for seasonal malaria . The objective is to encourage their support for a successful campaign.

For the next chemo prevention campaign for seasonal malaria (CPS) coupled with screening for acute malnutrition, the destruction of larval breeding sites and antimalaria vaccination scheduled for July 26 to 29, 2024, the Kombissiri health district has decided to sharpen your weapons for the smooth running of this campaign.

To this end, the district management team spoke with opinion leaders from the communes of Doulougou, Gaongo, Kombissiri, Toécé and media people during an advocacy meeting.

The objective of these exchanges according to the district’s chief medical officer, Dr Luc Minoungou, is to provide all the information relating to this campaign to opinion leaders and media people and to encourage their support for

a successful campaign.

During its communication, the district team aimed to provide the justifications and advantages of CPS 2024 which concerns target children aged 3 to 59 months and 5 to 9 years, the mode and conditions medication administration.

This meeting was also intended to provide information on the detection of acute malnutrition in children aged 6 to 59 months, the destruction of larval breeding sites in households and anti-malaria vaccination of children from the age of 3 months. The discussions with the participants made it possible to resolve all the gray areas linked to this combined campaign.

The High Commissioner of Bazèga province, Téné Justine Kientega/ Ilboudo, who chaired the advocacy meeting, thanked the Kombissiri health district for this approach and invited opinion leaders to fully invest in ensuring a smooth running of this campaign and the 3 others planned for the coming months.

Source: Burkina Information Agency