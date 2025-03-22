

Abuja: The Federal Government has inaugurated a solar-powered water facility at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, FCT, as part of the 2025 World Water Day celebrations. Speaking at the event on Saturday, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving water and sanitation under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Utsev described NYSC as a crucial institution where young Nigerians undergo mandatory national service, making access to clean water essential for their well-being. He said the ministry had taken proactive steps to address water and sanitation challenges at the camp, which accommodates thousands of corps members every two weeks.





‘This water facility will significantly improve access to clean water, promote hygiene, and enhance overall health within the camp. The initiative aligns with the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign, which aims to improve sanitation nationwide,’ he stated. Utsev also highlighted the 2025 World Water Day theme, ‘Glacier Preservation’, noting that glacier loss contributes to rising sea levels, extreme weather, and water shortages, which impact Nigeria.





He urged corps members and camp officials to take ownership of the facility and use it responsibly to ensure its long-term sustainability. The minister expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership in enhancing water infrastructure. He also commended the NYSC leadership and stakeholders for their contributions, encouraging Nigerians to support sustainable water management efforts.





Earlier, the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Olakunke Nafiu, represented by Alhaji Jimkashi Abdullahi, the Deputy Director Planning, Research and Policy, thanked the ministry for its dedication to improving water access. Abdullahi acknowledged that water supply has been a longstanding challenge at NYSC camps, affecting both corps members and camp officials.





He emphasised that clean water is fundamental to health, productivity, and sustainable development. ‘This intervention represents a significant step towards improving water supply at the camp. It also highlights what can be achieved through collaboration between government agencies, reinforcing the importance of partnerships in addressing national development challenges,’ he said.





He assured that NYSC management would continue to partner with the government to support national development and urged corps members and staff to ensure the proper use and maintenance of the facility. ‘This project is not just an investment in infrastructure but an investment in Nigeria’s future. I commend all those who contributed to making it a reality and appreciate your presence at this event,’ he added.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 to create awareness on global water challenges. In sub-Saharan Africa, 387 million still struggle without safe water, a crisis set to worsen as the continent’s population rises to 2.5 billion by 2050.

