

Abuja: The Federal Government, through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has announced the revitalisation of more than 901 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across Nigeria. Additionally, it plans to upgrade 2,701 more as part of its effort to ensure that at least one fully functional PHC exists per ward nationwide. Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director of NPHCDA, revealed this during the agency’s first quarterly news conference for 2025.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Aina explained that the initiative was part of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Programme and the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint. He outlined a three-pillar approach aimed at strengthening the PHC system, restoring public trust in healthcare services, and improving the country’s frontline health security. The agency has assessed more than 18,000 PHCs nationwide and identified service delivery gaps being addressed through increased federal investment and strategic partnerships with states and development partners.





The NPHCDA is increasing the number of PHCs funded under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) from 8,406 to 17,600, with high-volume PHCs now receiving N800,000 per quarter, and lower-volume centres getting N600,000, up from the previous flat rate of N300,000. Aina also introduced new digital tracking and accountability tools, including a real-time public dashboard for PHC status and a digitised financial management app already piloted in four states. These tools aim to promote transparency and efficiency in PHC operations.





Key highlights of the revitalisation plan include the launch of a digitised financial management system to streamline fund usage and reporting across PHCs. The plan also expands the use of BHCPF’s four gateways: NPHCDA, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), for infrastructure, health security, and emergency response. Aina reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to reaching every child and community with life-saving vaccines as Nigeria marked African Vaccination Week 2025.





Dr Eshetu Wassie, Head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at WHO, highlighted that immunisation was a cornerstone of primary health care and a fundamental human right, noting that vaccines have saved more than 154 million lives in the past 50 years. UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Ms Cristian Munduate, emphasised the need to reach the most vulnerable populations, with one in three infants remaining unreached. She called for stronger partnerships, increased domestic funding, and community-driven solutions to address barriers like insecurity and vaccine access.

