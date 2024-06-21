FG to launch civil service e-learning platform



Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), says that there were plans to launch e-learning platform, to fasttrack training of more civil servants for quality service delivery.

Yemi-Esan made the disclosure at a public lecture on Thursday in Abuja, as part of activities to commemorate the 2024 Civil Service Week.

According to her, this unprecedented resource will ensure that we are able, significantly, to increase the number of civil servants, who can undertake induction and Structured Mandatory Assessment- Based Programme (SMAT-P) module.

She also said that civil servants could also undertake other specialist trainings at the same time.

‘The objective of the e-learning platform is to train many more civil servants at the same time. We have modules that would ensure that civil servants are well trained,’ she explained.

According to her, the Information and Computer Technology (ICT) initiative also contains modules that can enable civil servants train themselves, to gain m

ore knowledge on the new Performance Management System (PMS), while preparing for any promotion examination.

The HOS said the government was fully prepared to reposition the nation’s civil service to global standards, adding that it could only be achieved through training and retraining of officers.

‘This entails equipping of the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate and thrive in an increasingly complex world of work.

‘In this light, the Nigerian Civil Service, in collaboration with its partners, and stakeholders and the most prominent is the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, has invested massively in the training, retraining of the workforce,’ she said.

Yemi-Esan also said the Federal Government would identify mentors among the civil servants, and strategically deploy 500 civil servants to various sectors of the service.

According to her, this is to make them the future leaders, service wise by the end of 2025.

‘Previously, the absence of structured and targeted training programmes

for civil servants in the Nigerian civil service was a major challenge.

‘Training across the MDAs was carried out without considering the actual competencies lacking in the service,’ she said.

She emphasised the need for continuous self development by the public officers, as Nigeria was focusing on the reposition of the sector.

Also, Prof. Peter Okebukola, the Guest Speaker, who described the present crop of civil servants as ‘the best in the African continent’, commended Yemi-Esan for her efforts.

Okebukola spoke on the topic, ‘Education Fit For The 21st Century: Preparing Nigerian Public Servants to Address Global Challenges While Fostering Employee Engagement, Retention and Satisfaction’.

According to him, if Nigeria fails to plan well 25 years from now (2050), It might not meet with the required global standard in terms of quality service delivery on expected mandates.

‘So this lecture is about painting the scenarios of the future of Nigerian civil service by 2050, ‘ he said.

Okebukola advised the

government to engage the civil servants in ICT training, so as to fill the gaps in service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the week is, ‘Educate an African Fit For The 21st Century: Building resilient systems for Increased Access To Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa’.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria