FG to harness Kogi’s natural resources for sustainable dev’t

The Federal Government has pledged to partner with the Kogi government to harness its natural resources for sustainable economic development.

Sen. Heineken Lokpobri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), stated this on Thursday in Abuja when Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi, paid him a courtesy visit.

He restated the federal government’s commitment to mobilise investments to stimulate mineral exploration activities in the state in view of crude oil deposits for overall strategic national interest.

According to Lokpobri, the Petroleum Industry Act mandates the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), to explore frontier basins in the country.

‘We are doing a bid round currently, and as a policy, states are encouraged to participate in the upstream, all you need to do is to do the requisite exploration work towards getting oil in the substantial quantity.

‘As a confluence state, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources will partner with the state government to provide necessary support to

extract its resources to the markets,’ he said.

Lokpobiri, who commended the governor for his good governance to the people and foresight, expressed optimism that crude production would hit 2.5 million barrels soon through concerted efforts.

Earlier, Udodo solicited the support of the ministry to harness its untapped natural resources, and to advance oil exploration.

‘Kogi state is so blessed with many natural resources and in abundant quantity, hence we have been boasting about it.

‘We need your support and guidance to unlock our potential to ensure that the natural gift bestowed upon us by the Almighty God starts working for us,’ he said.

Also speaking, Asiwaju Idris, the Kogi Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, said the governor was consolidating on the development plan developed by his predecessor, Yahaya Bello.

He said it was paramount to fast track the blueprint, adding that the governor took it upon himself to gear a lot of investment towards securing the citizens, resources and in

vestors.

Idris advocated establishment of a gas industrial park in view of the ongoing construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline, which passed through the state.

This, he said, would encourage more industries and investors in the state to take advantage of the gas expansion plan.

‘In Kogi state, we have more upcoming companies in the area of solid minerals, we have Dangote company expanding, and many other companies across the state because we are blessed with solid minerals.

‘We know that the NUPRC has a lot to do to develop the frontier basin. We need to tap other minerals God blessed the state with under the Anambra frontier basin’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was accompanied in the visit by his Chief of Staff, Ali Bello and other top government functionaries.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria