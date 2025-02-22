FG to Cancel Visa-on-Arrival Policy, Introduce Landing, Exit Cards



Abuja: The Federal Government has announced plans to cancel its Visa-on-Arrival policy and introduce landing and exit cards, which prospective visitors will pre-fill before coming into the country. The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this announcement in Abuja during the closing ceremony of a weeklong capacity-building training organized for personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the FG had unveiled the Visa-on-Arrival policy in 2020, allowing short-stay visas to be issued at points of entry. However, the Minister of Interior, who assumed office in 2023, stated that this policy would now be based on reciprocity. The visa was typically granted to frequently travelled high net worth investors and visitors unable to obtain visas in their countries due to the absence of Nigerian missions or embassies.





Dr Tunji-Ojo emphasized the importance of the Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record (API/PNR) system in national security and law enforcement, noting that it was not optional. He explained that the API/PNR system offers objectivity in decision-making, contrasting with the previously subjective processes.





He highlighted the government’s efforts to expand the capability of the API/PNR system to other border posts and automate the visa process entirely. The Minister also stated that the e-visa solution is targeted to go live by March 1st or, if delayed, by April 1st. He stressed the integration of this system with international security databases to prevent Nigeria from becoming a haven for criminals.





The Minister further detailed plans to automate and integrate immigration solutions, ensuring that all approvals are based on comprehensive background checks. The cancellation of the Visa-on-Arrival process is part of these reforms, as the government aims to ensure that visitors are pre-screened before entering the country.





Additionally, the introduction of landing and exit cards will be automated, replacing the current manual system. This new system will ensure that all visitors fill out a landing card integrated with visa and passport solutions, facilitating data sharing with global agencies to enhance security.





Earlier in the event, the NIS Comptroller-General, Mrs Kemi Nandap, mentioned that the program stemmed from discussions with the United Nations Organisation on Counter Terrorism in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2024. She noted that over 100 officers had been successfully trained to maximize the administration’s investments in the project.

