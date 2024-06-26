

The Federal Government has sought the cooperation of Cross River, Ebonyi, Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa state governments to fast track construction of a superhighway linking the states with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Sen. David Umahi, Minister of Works, stated this during a meeting with the state governors, on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa.

He said the superhighway, initiated under the Renewed Hope Legacy Infrastructure project, goes beyond road construction, describing it as an investment that would serve as a catalyst to revive Nigeria’s economy.

Umahi listed the 700 kilometre Lagos-Ondo-Edo-Delta-Bayelsa-Rivers-Akwa Ibom-Cross Rivers; Sokoto-Kebbi-Niger-Kwara-Oyo-Ogun-Badagry, and Cross Rivers-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Apo routes as the legacy projects of the Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, these projects will bring significant benefits, particularly to the states involved.

‘I urge you to support Mr President, who still has several years to deliver these projects. We believe that

within the remaining years, these three legacy projects will be completed,’ he said.

The minister said the road projects would be constructed of reinforced concrete, capable of lasting up to 50 years before requiring maintenance.

‘Each section will consist of six lanes, with integrated train tracks and solar streetlights,’ he said, adding that the Sokoto-Badagry route alone would feature 53 dams.

He said the Federal Executive Council (FEC), had directed the prioritisation of long-standing federal government projects across the country for completion.

In their seperate remarks, stakeholders and governors of the affected states lauded President Tinubu for the initiative.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule, who chairs the North-Central Governors’ Forum, pledged support to facilitate successful execution of the project.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria