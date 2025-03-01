

Keffi: The Federal Government has successfully relocated around 40 households of displaced persons and refugees to a newly established resettlement city in Keffi, providing them with decent accommodation and improved living conditions.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), announced that over 300 individuals are set to benefit from this initiative. The selection of beneficiaries was based on voluntary participation and careful profiling, ensuring that those who opted to stay received housing allocations.





Ahmed emphasized the government’s plans to reintegrate the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees into the local community. A trade skill center has been established to support their livelihoods, and collaboration with security and healthcare agencies is in place to ensure their protection and well-being. He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his dedication to the welfare of the less-privileged and displaced individuals in the country.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the resettlement center is equipped with a range of facilities, including recreational areas, mosques, and churches, to support religious and communal activities. Additionally, greenhouses have been provided for farming, and a market is available to facilitate the sale of surplus agricultural produce.





Mr. Earnest Cho, a Cameroonian refugee and leader of the refugee community, expressed his gratitude to the government for the provision of free accommodation and a farming community, a contrast to the expensive city life in Abuja. While appreciative of the solar-powered lights, Cho requested the government to provide electricity to further enhance living conditions.

