FG Hosts Candlelight Memorial for HIV/AIDS Victims.



Abuja: The Federal Government, in partnership with stakeholders, recently hosted a candlelight memorial to honor those lost to HIV/AIDS-related causes. The event was part of a broader effort to raise awareness about the Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT), as stated by Dr. Temitope Ilori, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Ilori emphasized that the initiative aims to strengthen both community and national dedication to eradicating AIDS. She expressed the desire to ensure a generation free of HIV and to achieve the global target of ending HIV as an epidemic by 2030. “This gathering is both a commemoration and a tribute to those we’ve lost in the battle against HIV,” she remarked.

Dr. Ilori expressed concern over the alarming statistic of approximately 15,000 children who died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2023. She noted, “This is deeply troubling, but together, we can reverse this trend and create a brighter

future.” She highlighted the importance of ending stigma against people living with HIV and urged them to access care, adhere to treatment, and continue medication to suppress their viral load. Additionally, she reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending the epidemic, citing increased domestic resource mobilization and funding for HIV/AIDS programs.

Mr. Abdulkadir Ibrahim, National Coordinator of the Network of People Living with HIV in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), stressed the need to celebrate individuals and organizations dedicated to combating the epidemic. Represented by Nicholas Ugbenyen, NEPWHAN’s National Secretary, Ibrahim advocated for policy changes, increased funding, and innovative approaches to eliminate HIV in children and end AIDS by 2030. “We call on all stakeholders to support policies and funding that prioritize prevention and treatment of HIV in children,” he stated. He also emphasized the importance of sustainable practices, community advocacy, and grassroots engagement in addressing the epi

demic and ensuring children’s voices are heard.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity for accessible PMTCT services, including antenatal care, testing, and treatment for pregnant women living with HIV, to prevent the transmission of the virus to their children.

Dr. Esther Hindi, National Coordinator of the Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASHWAN), pledged to continue raising awareness about PMTCT efforts across the country. Other stakeholders, such as Ms. Funmi Adesanya from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and Dr. Leo Zekeng, UNAIDS Country Director, also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Nigeria’s fight to end AIDS.