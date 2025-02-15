FG Begins Construction of Emerging Technologies Institute in Kano



Kano: The Federal Government has commenced the construction of the Sustainable and Emerging Technologies Institute (SETI) at Bayero University Kano (BUK) New Campus. The project, spearheaded by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), represents a significant stride towards technological advancement in Nigeria.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, NASENI’s Director of Information, announced the ground-breaking ceremony, which took place on Friday. Mr. Khalil Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, detailed that the institute would span 30 hectares and feature state-of-the-art facilities, including innovation hubs devoted to artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, supported by a reliable power supply.





Mr. Halilu emphasized NASENI’s commitment to fully building, equipping, and supporting the new institute. He highlighted the importance of human creativity and innovation to future socioeconomic development, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics. He noted that SETI responds to the global trend of young people driving economic transformation through innovation.





Mr. Halilu expressed confidence in the potential of young Nigerians to lead transformative change in Nigeria and affirmed NASENI’s dedication to empowering them. He anticipated that the institute would significantly impact the lives and careers of future generations of Nigerians, aligning with NASENI’s principles of collaboration, creation, and commercialisation.





Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, praised the project as a strategic move by NASENI to elevate Nigeria on the global innovation and industrialisation stage. He described the project as a critical step towards securing sustainable socioeconomic development for the nation.





Prof. Sagir Abbas, Vice-Chancellor of BUK, highlighted the institute’s role in integrating the three essential elements for economic and sustainable development. He remarked that the ground-breaking event marked the beginning of Nigeria’s journey towards sustainable development and job creation.

