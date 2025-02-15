FG Backs Agricultural Research Reform



Abuja: The Federal Government has reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s agricultural research system through the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF). The fund plays an important role in addressing challenges within the sector and driving innovation for sustainable development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, this was stated in a release signed by the Communications Lead of the fund, Nike Babalola, during the opening of a two-day stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja. The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, commended NADF for conducting a comprehensive Baseline Survey and Needs Assessment Study of 16 Agricultural Research Institutes and 17 Federal Colleges of Agriculture across the country. He emphasised that any country that fails to reform its research system is wasting its time.





The minister stressed the need to prioritise continuous improvement in the nation’s agricultural research capabilities. He noted that the last comprehensive review of Nigeria’s agricultural research system was conducted during the tenure of President Shehu Shagari. The minister also commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the assessment, describing it as a step towards achieving world-class standards in agricultural research.





The Executive Secretary of NADF, Muhammed Ibrahim, reaffirmed the fund’s mandate to address agricultural finance challenges and enhance Nigeria’s agricultural potential. ‘No nation has ever achieved greatness without investing in knowledge, discovery, and innovation. The baseline survey provided critical insights into the state of Nigeria’s agricultural research and training institutions. NADF was established to address agricultural finance challenges and enhance the potential of Nigeria’s agriculture and food systems, with the goal of promoting sustainable development and food security,’ he stated.





Ibrahim described the validation exercise as a defining moment for Nigeria’s agricultural sector. ‘This is not just another meeting; it is an opportunity to lay the foundation for a stronger, more innovative agricultural sector. We believe in the power of research and education to transform our agricultural landscape. This is a call to action to ignite change and create a future where Nigerian agriculture stands tall on the pillars of knowledge, technology, and innovation,’ he said.





The Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Prof. Garba Sharubutu, reaffirmed NADF’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s agricultural research system. ‘Today, we have a father and a mother who have come to deliver us from the shackles of inadequate facilities, infrastructure, and resources,’ he said.





The meeting brought together key stakeholders in the agricultural sector, including government officials, researchers, and representatives from agricultural institutions. The validation exercise marked a step in addressing the challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural research system and aligning it with national and global priorities. The survey, conducted by NADF in collaboration with the ARCN aimed to identify strengths, gaps, opportunities, and constraints within the country’s agricultural research and training ecosystem. The key findings revealed urgent areas for improvement, including infrastructure, funding, curriculum enhancement, research support, technological integration, and industry linkages.

