FG airlifts 2,371 stranded Nigerians from Sudan

The Federal Government has so far evacuated 2,371 Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan.

Dr Onimode Bandele, Director of Special Duties, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) gave the figure in Abuja on Saturday when 125 stranded Nigerians arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the batch was the 15th set of Nigerians the Federal Government airlifted back to the country.

They were airlifted from Port Sudan.

Bandele, who welcomed the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government, said there were no more stranded Nigerian women and children in Sudan.

He said arrangements were already made to airlift the remaining Nigerians stranded in Sudan who are mainly male, adding that another batch of evacuees would arrive later on Saturday.

Representatives of the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Foreign Affairs, NEMA, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, among others were on ground to receive the returnees.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria