FG Aims 25% Cut in Port Costs via Single Window



Lagos: The Federal Government has announced plans to implement the National Single Window (NSW) to reduce the cost of doing business in Nigerian ports by at least 25 percent. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adeboyega Oyetola, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum on the establishment of the NSW in Lagos on Tuesday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the World Bank noted that the cost of doing business at Nigerian ports could be up to 40 percent higher than in some West African countries due to delays and administrative bottlenecks. These inefficiencies lead to an estimated annual revenue loss of N2.5 trillion within the business community. By streamlining operations, improving transparency, and minimizing delays, the system not only drives cost savings but also strengthens overall trade facilitation.





Oyetola emphasized that the federal government has been prioritizing multimodal connectivity to boost trade and reduce transportation costs. He explained that the current administration is advancing multimodal connectivity by improving road, rail, and inland waterway links to and from the ports. These improvements aim to reduce transportation costs, enhance logistics, and boost trade.





The minister also highlighted the collaboration between the ministry and the Lagos State Government to clear the Apapa – Tincan – Mile 2 traffic for landside operations. Additionally, they have provided tugboats, mooring boats, pilot cutters, bollards, and fenders across all port locations for effective seaside operations. As a result, crane productivity increased, and transit times for vessels and trucks were reduced, leading to a decrease in both vessel and truck turn-around times.





Oyetola revealed plans to revamp existing ports, with Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports as pilot projects. This modernization aims to address aged facilities nearing the end of their economic lifespan and enhance hinterland connectivity. He also encouraged private-sector participation in developing greenfield ports and other infrastructure projects.





The minister stated that a strategic plan is underway to establish a National Flag Carrier through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). This initiative aims to generate employment, reposition the maritime sector, and provide revenue streams for the government. Furthermore, arrangements for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) are being finalized to support the development of the shipping sector.





According to him, the implementation of the NSW project is a vital initiative to enhance trade facilitation in Nigeria. By enabling stakeholders to coordinate trade-related transactions across multiple government agencies through a unified electronic platform, the NSW simplifies trade processes. This digital transformation eliminates redundancies, reduces processing times, and ensures seamless coordination among government agencies and private sector actors.





The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, added that the implementation of the NSW interconnects all stakeholders in foreign trade, enabling them to perform trade procedures on one platform. This aligns with global trade best practices for the electronic exchange of information relating to millions of cargo movements across sea, air, and land transport modes.





Dantsoho further explained that the Port Community System (PCS) is essential for Nigeria to comply with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Convention on Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL). The PCS aims to prevent unnecessary delays in maritime traffic and promote cooperation between governments.





Under the supervision of Mr. Oyetola, the Nigerian Ports Authority recognizes the importance of the Single Window and has actively embraced ICT technologies to modernize trade facilitation. The authority’s proactive approach aims to ensure that cargo operations in Nigerian Ports meet international standards, with the National Single Window being central to these modernization efforts.

