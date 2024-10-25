FEMD enlists NASRDA support to deploy technology in disaster management

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has solicited the support of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), to deploy technology in disaster management.

Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, acting Director-General (D-G) of the department, made the call when he visited the D-G of the agency, Dr Matthew Adepoju, in Abuja on Thursday.

Mohammed said that the goal of the partnership was to strengthen the department’s emergency response.

He explained that NARSDA’s capacities in satellite imagery, geospatial analysis and communication technology offer vital tools that can enhance FEMD disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

He expressed confidence for a robust disaster management system if NARSDA’s advanced space- based data was integrated with FEMD.

According to him, the move will enable proactive risk reduction, real time disaster monitoring and efficient resource allocation.

‘By leveraging NASRDA’s advanced satellite technology, geo-spatial tools and communicati

on systems, FEMD will significantly improve its disaster preparedness, early warning capabilities and response effectiveness.

‘Such synergy will ensure a more resilient and responsive disaster management framework for the FCT.

Responding, Adepoju acknowledged that the partnership would significantly improve the use of technology in disaster response and management in the territory.

He noted the agency’s capacity in early warning, capacity building and geographic information system.

He pledged to work with the FEMD team to set up a geo-spatial database to be managed by Geographic Information System (GIS).

He suggested the establishment of a task-team to look at areas of mutual benefits, develop an action plan and timeline to make the partnership a reality.

Speaking on the recent earth tremor in some parts of the FCT, Adepoju disclosed that NASRDA had already prepared an early warning mechanism to measure the magnitude of the tremor.

He called for the establishment of more seismic stations, particularly

in FCT, adding that the agency would meet the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Minister of FCT on the issue.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria