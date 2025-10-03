In its 16th year, Diageo World Class saw bartenders from 51 countries take to the stage for the world’s most coveted bartending title

World Class Winner Felice Capasso

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Felice Capasso from Norway has been awarded the career defining title of World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025 at one of the world’s leading cocktail competitions, celebrated in Toronto this year. Competing against finalists from 51 markets around the world, spanning six continents, Felice was named as the ultimate winner by an international line-up of industry leading experts, during the annual celebration of global cocktail culture.

Felice Capasso, of Nedre Løkka Cocktailbar in Oslo and founder of Sesto Senso Academy, a center for wine and spirits education, stood out amongst the other competitors by presenting a series of signature serves that showcased his passion for bartending. Alongside the esteemed title, Felice will win a trophy, an all-expenses trip to next year’s Global Finals, mentorship from top talent and a year-long schedule of all-expense paid travel to Diageo markets around the world. He will also be featured as a guest bartender at top tier venues, leading bartender training and hosting events.

As part of his journey the winner competed in several cutting-edge challenges including reinventing classic serves with Johnnie Walker Black Label where Felice uniquely presented traditionally gin classics with a Johnnie Walker Black Label twist including a serve named Top Notes inspired by the classic French 75. For the Don Julio 1942 challenge, Felice took inspiration from an original AI artwork to create an accompanying aperitif serve that captured the spirit of the origins of tequila. For The Singleton’s multi-sensory cocktail challenge, Felice crafted a custom record sleeve inspired by the iconic song That’s Amore, evoking the warmth of a Napoli street corner smile. Paired with his signature cocktail ‘Between Us’, he delivered an experience that captivated the judges.

Felice Capasso, World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, said:

World Class Winner Felice Capasso

“Winning World Class is not just a dream come true. It is a goal I have worked tirelessly to achieve. It’s living proof that if you want something and you work for it, and you never, ever give up, no matter what – you can achieve it. By winning I know that I am taking on a responsibility which I plan to take seriously, promoting education in spirits and inspiring other bartenders who want to progress in the industry.”

Kevin Delaney, Global Head of World Class, said: “World Class is the ultimate toast to the people who are the beating heart of the hospitality industry. The best bartenders create cocktails at the highest level of craft whilst having their finger on the pulse of the trends of today, tomorrow and the future. We have celebrated and nurtured the careers of over 450,000 bartenders through the World Class program and tonight is the pinnacle moment of celebration for this incredibly special community. We welcome Felice into the Diageo family and congratulate the outstanding efforts of all our brilliant participants.”

Competitors were put through their paces by a diverse expert panel of bartenders and bar owners from some of the world’s most famed venues. Among them was Eric Van Beek, the creative force behind Mexico City’s acclaimed Handshake Speakeasy, crowned World’s 50 Best Bar 2024. He was joined by industry icon Monica Berg, co-owner of London’s pioneering Tayēr + Elementary, consistently recognised among the world’s best bars and renowned for her leadership in driving innovation, education, and sustainability within the community and Ago Perrone, the highly influential Director of Mixology at London’s legendary Connaught Bar.

Ago Perrone, World Class Judge and Director of Mixology at Connaught Bar, said: “World Class is such a special occasion, bringing together some of the world’s most creative and driven bartenders. Its impact on the industry is tangible, not only in driving innovation but also in inspiring and nurturing generations of rising talent. Year on year, the competition gets tougher, as a testament to the progress of our cocktail industry. Congratulations to Felice for such an outstanding performance and all the best for the new career journey ahead!”

NOTES TO EDITORS

For more information, please contact worldclass@thestory.co.uk

Assets available: Images of winner, spokesperson for interviews.

ABOUT FELICE CAPASSO

For several years Felice ran bar operations for high-end cocktail bars, including prestigious hotels while simultaneously working as Director of Education and Brand Consultant for acclaimed spirits brands. His curiosity for flavours and aromas awakened at a very early age, eventually sparking an interest in beverages, destining him to pursue the bar industry.

ABOUT WORLD CLASS

World Class is on a mission to inspire people to drink better, not more, by engaging, educating and empowering people to make informed choices about drinking. Whether at home or in a bar, World Class encourages people to think and care about what, where and how they drink, and in doing so, discover the best of cocktail culture. World Class features mentoring, training and networking that has enhanced the careers and lives of hundreds of thousands of bartenders worldwide, as well as creating a global network of lifetime advocates that place Diageo brands in consumers’ hearts and hands.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69a60cb1-6d57-4f1b-99be-c5e3ea7db5b5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fc18ec7-0101-4bbe-bb22-d44a146f6f94

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001131322