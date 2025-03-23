

Yadev: The Federal Government has announced plans to upgrade the Benue State Swine and Crop Improvement Project located in Yadev Town, Gboko Local Government Area, to its full operational capacity. The announcement was made by the Minister of Livestock Development, Alh. Idi Maiha, during his visit to the project site at Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yadev.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the government is set to implement an integrated piggery farming and processing initiative in Benue State. Minister Maiha expressed satisfaction with the current project and emphasized the importance of upgrading and sustaining the initiative to meet the needs of the local population. He highlighted that the farm would be expanded to accommodate 3,000 pigs, a significant increase from the current 79 pigs.





The minister outlined plans for the farm to serve as a reproductive center, where piglets would be produced for outgrowers. Additionally, he mentioned the introduction of more genetic varieties beyond the existing large white, duroc, and landrace breeds. The Federal Government also intends to establish a small modular processing unit for pig meat processing and packaging.





Minister Maiha emphasized the role of technology and genetic crossbreeding to enhance pig growth rates and sizes. He also noted the importance of developing the site into a learning hub, ensuring feed availability, and integrating cooperatives into the livestock business. He affirmed the government’s commitment to revitalizing Benue’s poultry sector and enhancing pasture development, recognizing the state’s role as the nation’s food basket.





In his remarks, Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, Director General of the Benue Bureau for Livestock Development, Transboundary, and Animal Control, highlighted the cultural and economic significance of pigs to the state’s people. He assured that the state government would leverage Federal Government support to harness the full potential of the livestock sector.

