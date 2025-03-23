

Benue: The Minister of Livestock Development, Alh. Idi Maiha, announced that the Federal Government plans to clear 500 hectares of land in Benue State to promote ranching and dairy production. This initiative aims to make better use of the 2,400 hectares allocated to the Benue Livestock Investigation and Breeding Centre in Raav, Gwer East Local Government Area.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Minister Maiha made this announcement during his visit to the center. He highlighted that the facility currently houses only 37 animals and is in a state of disrepair, necessitating full rehabilitation. The government plans to initiate the project by clearing 500 hectares for pasture development before the upcoming rainy season.





The minister revealed plans to form a committee tasked with suggesting improvements for the center. This includes the establishment of two enterprises focused on dairy and ranching, alongside necessary facilities such as pens, isolation centers, maternity pens, and housing. The center is also set to collaborate with Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, for research purposes.





Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, Director-General of the Benue Bureau for Livestock Development, expressed that this initiative aligns with the state government’s vision. Asambe stated that the development of ranches is expected to address security challenges and enable farmers to safely return to their ancestral lands. He also praised Governor Hyacinth Alia for his support towards achieving the bureau’s mandate for livestock development.





The News Agency of Nigeria further reports that Minister Maiha also visited the Benue Swine and Crop Improvement Project in Yadev, Gboko LGA, and the International Cattle Market in Makurdi during his tour.

