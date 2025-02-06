FCTA Approves N36.5 Billion for Infrastructure Projects in Abuja and Satellite Towns



Abuja: The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sanctioned N36.5 billion for the implementation of numerous infrastructure projects in the Federal Capital City and its surrounding satellite towns. Mr Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department, FCTA, revealed this during a press briefing in Abuja, discussing the outcomes of the FCT Executive Committee’s first meeting of 2025.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Zulkiflu detailed that N19.6 billion is allocated for constructing multi-event sport centres, while N13.9 billion is earmarked for building two magistrate courts. Additionally, N3 billion will fund the procurement and installation of a 33kv power supply and streetlight system. The coordinator noted that a contract for a multi-event sport complex in Abuja, encompassing Lot A and B, has been approved.





Lot A, situated at Area 3 and Area 10 in Garki District, will be executed by Earthgain Energy and Environmental Services Ltd at a cost of N9.9 billion. Lot B, located in Kafe District, behind Life Camp, is assigned to Tegwa-Tegwa Nigeria Ltd, costing N9.7 billion. Both projects are scheduled for completion within 12 months.





Furthermore, the committee sanctioned the construction of magistrate courts in Asokoro and Garki Districts, costing N7.6 billion and N6.3 billion, respectively. These projects aim to enhance access to justice and legal services in the FCT, with anticipated completion times of 15 and 18 months.





Zulkiflu also announced the approval of N3 billion for the construction of a 33kva power supply for communities from Dawaki to Bwari. This budget also includes a solar street light system for Arab Road and U-Shape Road in these areas. The contract, awarded to CGC Nigeria Ltd, is expected to be finalized in six months, aiming to bolster the security infrastructure in satellite towns.

