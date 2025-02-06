FCTA Approves N3.6 Billion for Construction of Police Divisional Headquarters in Abuja



Abuja: The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has granted approval for the allocation of N3.6 billion dedicated to the construction of three new police divisional headquarters along with staff quarters in the Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Kwali Area Councils.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Adamu Gwary, who serves as the Director of the Security Services Department of the FCTA, shared this development during a press briefing in Abuja. The briefing was part of the outcomes from the first FCT Executive Committee meeting of 2025. Gwary, a fellow of the Nigerian Defence College, emphasized that the initiative is part of efforts to bolster security infrastructure throughout the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).





He recalled the directive from September 2024 by the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, stressing the importance of enhancing security accessibility for residents, particularly those in satellite towns and rural areas. This directive included the construction of two police divisional headquarters in each of the six area councils within the FCT.





Gwary revealed that nine divisional headquarters had already received approval and were nearing completion. With the approval of three additional headquarters, each of the six area councils will now have two divisional headquarters. This effort aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to ensure effective and adequate security for residents of the FCT.





He reiterated that this initiative supports the FCT minister’s commitment to enhancing security across the city, satellite towns, and area councils, which was a promise made following the minister’s tour of the six area councils in 2024. Gwary noted the significant progress made by the Wike-led FCTA in reducing crime within the FCT and expressed confidence in the continued decline of insecurity indices in the territory.





He called upon security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure that the support from the minister translates into tangible results. Earlier, Mr. Chidi Amadi, Chief of Staff to the Minister, stated that the FCT Executive Committee meeting was not only the first of 2025 but also the 12th under the current administration.





Amadi further elaborated that 12 memos were presented during the meeting. While some were stepped down or withdrawn, others were updated for future consideration. The committee approved six memos, all focused on the provision of essential infrastructure within the FCT.

