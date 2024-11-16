

Abuja: The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has reopened the slip road connecting Goodluck Jonathan Expressway with Ring Road II at the Galadimawa Interchange. This decision comes after the road was temporarily barricaded to prevent flooding during the rainy season.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the acting Director-General of FEMD, Mr. Abdulrahman Mohammed, explained that the road was initially closed on June 25 to mitigate the impact of seasonal flooding. With the end of the rainy season, the decision to reopen the road was made to improve traffic flow in the area. Mohammed highlighted that the tradition of closing the road since 2020 has resulted in no loss of life due to flooding.

In addition to reopening the slip road, Mohammed announced the start of the 2024 dry season sensitisation campaign aimed at preventing fire outbreaks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He advised residents to exercise caution when using cooking gas, petroleum products, electrical appl

iances, as well as other inflammable items or chemicals. Residents were urged to store cooking gas outside kitchens and avoid keeping petrol or inflammable chemicals in vehicles and homes. Furthermore, Mohammed emphasized the importance of having fire extinguishers in cars, homes, and offices.

Additionally, residents were advised to exercise caution when burning bushes, ensuring any fires are monitored to prevent them from spreading. Mr. Richard Dauda, Director of Engineering Services at the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA), also commented on the situation. He mentioned that the slip road is part of the older road infrastructure and would be reconstructed and elevated for a permanent solution. Dauda explained that a bridge would replace the temporary culvert, which currently contributes to the road flooding, upon completion of the ongoing construction at the Galadimawa Interchange.