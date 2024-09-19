FCT Commission begins regularisation of staff



The Federal Capital Territory Civil Service Commission has begun the regularisation of staff appointments in the FCT Administration and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The Head of the FCT Civil Service, Dr Udo Atang, said at the commencement of the exercise in Abuja on Wednesday, that the move was to ensure accurate data of all staff.

Atang described the regularisation as a ‘critical’ exercise, which forms the bedrock of the new FCT Civil Service Commission (CSC).

He pointed out that all the staff were holding letters of appointments from various agencies, departments, area councils, and the defunct Ministry of FCTA and FCDA among others.

The holders of these letters, he said, have been raising issues of discrimination based on letters of appointment.

According to him, the exercise and the gazette by the commission that will come thereafter, is to give all staff a sense of identity.

‘The essence of this regularisation is to ensure that staff are properly documented.

‘You will now hav

e letters that will now qualify you as a bonafide staff of the FCT Civil Service Commission.’

The head of service, who appealed for full cooperation of the workers, directed that a list of all staff on course, study leave, leave of absence and other related permissions be compiled and submitted.

He added that the list should be compiled with grade level, designation and record of service, including approvals.

Atang commended the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, for his doggedness and commitment in implementing the provisions of the FCT CSC Act, 2018.

Noting Wike’s support to the FCT workers, the head of service urged the workers to reciprocate the gesture by being dedicated and committed to duties.

Also speaking, the Chairman, FCT CSC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said that part of the responsibilities of the commission was in the appointment, promotion and discipline of all FCTA and FCDA workers.

Ezeh also stressed the need for the work

ers to be more committed in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria