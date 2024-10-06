Faso Landa Association organizes Burkini night in Italy



The Faso Landa Association organized, on Saturday, September 14, the 5th edition of the Burkindi Night in Italy, AIB learned.

This 5th edition, which was held in the city of Treviso in Italy, was placed under the theme “Promotion and valorization of Burkinabe culture internationally, tribute to the Burkinabe diaspora”.

Held under the patronage of the Minister of State, Minister of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism of Burkina Faso, Rimtalba Jean-Emmanuel Ouédraogo, and under the co-sponsorship of the CEO of the company Import-export Italie Faso, Moustapha Yigo, as well as the Burkinabe businessman Yiye Abraham Badolo, the evening lived up to all its promises.

On September 14, 2024, the Istrana hall hosted this 5th edition of the Burkindi Night.

This event, dedicated to the promotion and enhancement of Burkinabe culture internationally, paid a vibrant tribute to the Burkinabe diaspora.

Many defenders of Burkinabe culture, artists and great figures of the urban scene of Burkina Faso, animated this

exceptional evening.

In turn, personalities from Burkina Faso and the diaspora took to the podium to appreciate the initiative and congratulate the president of the association, Jean-Baptiste Boro, and his team.

“A tree without its branches will not produce fruit. Together, we will achieve great things because unity is strength. The Night of Burkindi wants to remind us where we come from, and thus, we will know where we are going,” declared

Jean-Baptiste Boro.

He explained that one of the objectives of the Night of Burkindi is to raise funds for vulnerable people.

Abraham Badolo, co-sponsor of the event, stressed that if the Night of Burkindi did not exist, it would have been necessary to create it, because not only does it allow Burkinabe in Italy to meet up for fun, but above all, it allows funds to be raised for the most deprived.

He also expressed the wish to one day see the president of the Faso Landa association, Jean-Baptiste Boro, decorated by the Burkinabe authorities for his commitment.

Troph

ies and certificates were awarded to personalities who promote and spread Burkinabe culture, both inside and outside the country.

Burkinabe artists such as the star of traditional song Lenga Thérèse, Tiness la dieux and Bapci la réussite, accompanied by Italian artists, livened up the evening.

