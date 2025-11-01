FARMFATECH Expo to Enhance Nigeria-China Agricultural Collaboration: ACCI



Abuja: The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has announced that the upcoming Farm, Food and Allied Technology (FARMFATECH) Expo is set to enhance collaboration between the Federal Government of Nigeria, China, and other stakeholders to promote agriculture. This announcement was made by Chief Emeka Obegolu, the President of ACCI, during a press briefing in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Obegolu, represented by Mr. Agabaidu Jideani, Director-General of the ACCI, highlighted that the theme of the expo is ‘New Agro Technologies for Shared Prosperity.’ The event aims to foster innovation and investment in Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Scheduled for November 10 to 12, the three-day expo will feature over 500 exhibitors from 76 countries and is expected to attract approximately 500,000 visitors.





The expo, organized in collaboration with Autodex Nigeria Ltd, Afreximbank, and other partners, will focus on advancing agricultural technology, food processing solutions, and value chain innovation. It aims to strengthen cooperation between Nigeria, China, and other global partners in promoting agricultural sustainability, serving as a platform for stakeholders to explore investment opportunities and stimulate business growth in the sector.





Obegolu emphasized the chamber’s commitment to supporting productivity, food security, and employment generation through its 16 sector-based trade groups, particularly the Agriculture Trade Group. He reaffirmed ACCI’s dedication to driving innovation and capacity development across sectors, noting the agricultural sector’s vital role in Nigeria’s economy as a major contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).





Prince Tony Ifeakandu, Managing Director of Autodex Nigeria Ltd., stated that the company’s role is to empower farmers with machinery and clean-energy mobility solutions. He highlighted the importance of supporting Nigerian farmers, underscoring their capability and hard work. The collaboration at FARMFATECH aims to advance contract farming, improved seed systems, and good agricultural practices through cutting-edge technology, ultimately contributing to a food-secure Nigeria powered by innovation.

