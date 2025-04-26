

Abuja: Farmers across various regions and sectors have expressed optimism following the appointment of Mr. Ayo Sotinrin as the new Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA). They shared their views during interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Harirat Yakubu, North Central Coordinator of the Farmers’ Initiative, said Nigerian women in agriculture had long awaited such an appointment and were ready to extend their full cooperation to the new MD. Yakubu, who also serves as President of the Double Tree Group, stated that women farmers were open and willing to collaborate with the new bank leadership to promote food sufficiency across Nigeria. She urged the new MD to recognize the vital role women can play in agriculture and to involve them in training and sensitization programs.





Yakubu emphasized the need for more advocacy and training to expose women farmers to agricultural technologies that can help unlock their potential and skills. She also called on women farmers to welcome and support the new leadership and advocated for increased awareness initiatives to encourage women’s participation in industrialized agriculture.





Dr. Farouk Rabiu-Mudi, National President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), expressed similar optimism on Sotinrin’s appointment. Rabiu-Mudi said the announcement had generated excitement among farmers, praising Sotinrin’s strong background in agriculture. He expressed hope that the new MD’s leadership would bring positive reforms to both the bank and the wider agricultural sector.





Rabiu-Mudi highlighted that farmers expect easier access to loans, stronger financial support, and improved training and extension services under the new leadership. He also urged Sotinrin to prioritize the promotion of sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation to ensure the sector’s long-term growth.





In his remarks, Mr. Romanus Eze, State Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Enugu State Chapter, raised concerns over the Bank of Agriculture’s ineffectiveness in the South East. He expressed hope that the new administration would develop strategies to better include the South East, noting that while the bank is operational in some parts of the country, it has failed to function effectively in the South East.





Eze emphasized agriculture’s role as Nigeria’s most sustainable path to economic recovery and urged the new MD to appoint regional directors and competent branch managers who understand local contexts. He stressed that this would enable the Bank of Agriculture to better address region-specific challenges and operate more efficiently nationwide.





Eze noted that farmers in the region were actively engaged in livestock processing, marketing, and other agricultural value chain activities, all of which require timely financial support. He highlighted that the military had also supported agricultural development by providing land banks in Enugu State, with over 6,000 farmers indicating interest in accessing these lands for farming. He stressed the need to organize and mobilize farmers, noting that with proper awareness, grants, and soft loans, many in the South East would embrace the system and boost food sufficiency.

