Farmers in Embu Receive Sh12.5 million Agricultural Inputs



Various farmer groups from Mwea Ward in Embu County have received a shot in the arm after they were given Sh. 12.5 million worth of certified seeds and planting fertilizers for the short rains planting season by the County Government.

The inputs including green grams and cowpeas seeds as well as planting fertilizer and soil amendments to regulate soil PH levels went to 17 groups with a membership of 394 farmers.

The donation from the County Government under the Emergency Locust Response Program (ELRP) came as a relief to farmers from the area classified as semiarid and thus drought stricken.

Speaking while overseeing the distribution exercise at Karaba Market, Agriculture CEC John Nyaga emphasized the need for farmers to plant certified and fast maturing crops to maximize yields despite poor rainfall performance.

He said this was one of the county’s targeted strategies in empowering farmers with the resources and inputs necessary to enhance agricultural productivity.

The CEC said they have also trained t

he groups on best farming practices to maximize yields by making use of the depressed rainfall in the area.

‘We have procured these seeds from Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) and have the potential of producing up to eight bags per acre unlike the normal ones that produce about four or less,’ he said.

He said their focus was not only to boost food security, but also their income levels as they will be able to sell the surplus.

Nyaga at the same time emphasized the need for all farmers across the county to join groups so that they can benefit from such programs from the government.

‘The current approach of the Government both national and devolved is to assist farmers organized in groups rather than individuals,’ he said.

Farmers who received the donations were upbeat of getting better yields and returns this season with these quality inputs.

A farmer Gregory Nzomo said they expect to produce more this season whereas they will sell the surplus to the market in exchange of i

ncome.

He also advised fellow farmers to follow guidelines issued by agricultural officers on how to plant and take care of the crops until harvest to ensure optimal yields.

Source: Kenya News Agency