DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, is proud to highlight the Bombardier Challenger as the most requested aircraft in its private jet charter fleet. With two Challenger jets currently in operation, this aircraft stands out as the top choice for clients seeking a spacious and luxurious flying experience.

The Challenger is one of the most trusted business jets in the world. It offers a wide, quiet cabin that comfortably seats up to 12 passengers. With a range of up to 4,000 nautical miles (approximately 7,400 kilometers), it can fly nonstop between major destinations such as Dubai and London, Riyadh and Paris, and the Maldives. Its strong performance and generous cabin space allow passengers to travel in comfort, whether working, relaxing, or sleeping during the flight.

“When we look at what our clients value, such as space, comfort, nonstop range and reliability, the Challenger delivers every time,” said Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment. “It’s one of the strongest assets we operate today, and it continues to prove its worth on every flight.”

Falcon Luxe is the private jet charter division of Falcon, which also provides Flight Support, FBO, and MRO services under Alex Group Investment.

As more people turn to private aviation, Falcon Luxe remains focused on offering the aircraft clients want most, delivering trusted service with attention to detail and a strong commitment to doing things right.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, offering a one-stop-shop for all your aviation needs. With Falcon Luxe, we provide a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter worldwide, ensuring comfort and privacy for every journey. Falcon Elite features an exclusive private jet terminal (FBO), delivering top-tier service and an unforgettable experience before you even board. Falcon Technic offers 24/7 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services, not only for our fleet but also for third-party aircraft, ensuring optimal performance and reliability. Additionally, Falcon Flight Support is dedicated to making your travel effortless, providing personalized support from start to finish.

