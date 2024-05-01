Explore, learn, have fun with books – Lagos Library advises students



The Director of Lagos State Library Board, Mr Oyadipe Amoo, has called on students to make use of public libraries in their localities to explore, learn and have fun with books.

Amoo gave the advice at the Year 2024 World Book Day with the theme ‘Read your way’, held on Tuesday at the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Maryland, Lagos.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Tertiary Education through the Lagos State Library Board, had 150 students from 12 schools across six education districts in the state.

He said that across the state, 13 public libraries had been established under the board, adding that the 2024 theme was centered on ways to help, promote, influence and impact reading culture on youths.

The Director said that the libraries included Henry Carr Public Library, Agege; Epe Divisional Library, Epe; Ikorodu Divisional Library; Borno House Library, Amuwo-Odofin; Igbogbo Bayeku Public Library, Ajegunle; Ipaja, Ilupeju, Isolo, Meiran and Isolo,

According to him, reading for pleasure ha

s many great benefits for students.

‘It helps improve their literacy skills, expand their vocabulary and enhance their creativity.

‘The Lagos State Government is playing a very crucial role in nurturing love for literature by providing access to vast array of books, resources and activities that spark their imagination and curiosity.

‘This year’s World Book Day is more than a celebration of books, writers and authors.

‘It’s a celebration of joy of reading and the State Government is dedicated to create a conducive environment where students can be reading and have individual study’.

Earlier, Mrs Anike Adekanye, Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary (TG/PS) Education District 2, in her address, described reading as an integral part of journey and a powerful weapon that helps to navigate ways through life.

According to Adekanye, the objective of today’s theme is to make reading an enjoyable experience and to promote its widespread adoption as a healthy habit among students and individuals striving for self im

provement.

‘ `Read your way’ is not just a phrase, but an essential ingredient in shaping and molding our lives; it’s a lifelong journey we embark on to explore and acquire knowledge for us to function productively in our world.

‘Reading helps to rejuvenate our thinking capacity and provide a sound mind for sustainability and improves our communication skills, we must therefore cultivate reading habit,’ she added.

The TG/PS was represented by Mrs Bosede Macaulay, Director of Education, District 11.

In her remark, Oghenekevbe Ogufere, author, Africa Writers Tribe, who urged the students to be ‘Gen Z goody’, a tribe that reads, said that readers are leaders that change the world.

‘Know it today that Lagos State depends on you because you are our future leaders and the future starts now,’she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisers distributed books and school bags to the students.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria