

Abuja: Stakeholders in the housing sector have called for urgent action towards responsible land management and sustainable development across Nigeria. They made the call during the unveiling of the Nathaniel Atebije Foundation and his 70th birthday thanksgiving, held on Friday in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Prof. Adamu Ahmed, Guest Lecturer and Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, emphasized that God entrusted man with land management, as stated in religious texts. Speaking on ‘The Ethics of Space and the Moral Imperative of Urban Planning,’ Ahmed described urban planning as an ethical endeavor currently facing serious threats. He identified threats such as unchecked expansion, deforestation, habitat loss, gentrification, and land grabbing under the guise of urban renewal and agricultural land conversion.





Ahmed added that unregulated development and over-reliance on car-centered infrastructure contribute to carbon emissions, land degradation, and unsustainable living environments. He urged town planners to reclaim their ethical roles by applying land ethics in all planning decisions and strategies. This, he said, requires shifting from profit-driven, short-term planning to more inclusive, sustainable, and environmentally conscious urban development. Ahmed also called for climate-resilient cities, ethical governance, indigenous stewardship, and the prioritization of ecological integrity in planning efforts.





The celebrant, Nathaniel Atebije, a former president, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), thanked God for life and emphasized the importance of responsible land use and management. He criticized unregulated development, which he said is driven by instinct rather than planning, posing risks to present and future generations. Atebije explained that his foundation aims to correct irregularities in planning through sustained advocacy and awareness efforts. He expressed concern over the non-enforcement of the Nigerian Urban and Regional Planning Law of 1992, amended in 2004.





Mr. Akintoye Adeoye, president, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), said Atebije’s contributions have greatly benefited the real estate and town planning ecosystem in Nigeria. He noted that real estate shapes lives and economies, and advocacy is vital to achieving a fair, sustainable, and well-regulated housing sector. ‘At REDAN, we believe collaboration and innovation are key. The Nathaniel Atebije Foundation will help shape reforms and inform policy,’ Adeoye said.





Dr. Ogbonna Chima, NITP President, commended Atebije for extending his mentorship through the foundation to promote sustainable development. He said the foundation would inspire future planners and policymakers, acting as a beacon for sustainable and structured growth. Dr. John Abu, Chairman of the occasion, stressed the need to involve town planners to avoid urban chaos and future disasters. ‘We hope the foundation gains the support of leaders and highlights the importance of structured regional and urban planning,’ he said.





Mr. Festus Adebayo, Planning Committee Chair, said stakeholders were honoring Atebije for his outstanding contributions to town planning in Nigeria. He encouraged other Nigerians to emulate Atebije and actively support national development for the betterment of the country.

