

Abuja: Health experts in Abuja have called for intensified preventive measures against malaria as the best option to eliminate it. The experts spoke at a malaria outreach organised by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), FCT Branch, in collaboration with Gwagwalada Area Council. The call came as the world celebrated the 2025 World Malaria Day (WMD).





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the WMD, held annually on April 25, is used to raise awareness on malaria as a major health challenge, particularly in Africa. In Nigeria, it is one of the leading causes of death. Salamatu Orakwelu, Chairman of the FCT Branch of PSN, stressed the importance of grassroots education in the efforts to eradicate malaria. “Most times, the first thing that comes to our mind once we have fever is malaria. People should ensure proper testing and avoid abusing antimalarial drugs,” she said. She further called on the authorities to invest more in research and local production of antimalarial medications to strengthen the drug supply chain.





Dr. Adeyemi Adeniran, Director of Primary Health Care at Gwagwalada Area Council, highlighted that although malaria is preventable, it continues to claim millions of lives due to poor perception and weak health systems. “In Nigeria, more than 66 million people come down with malaria every year. One out of three deaths is attributed to malaria. People still believe malaria is just a minor disease, yet we record malaria-related deaths daily, especially among children and pregnant women. It is 100 percent preventable,” he said. Adeniran also emphasized that the solution lies in taking health services to the grassroots, which are often underserved due to a shortage of personnel. “We take the health system down to their doorstep because we are closer to the people. But we need more human resources for healthcare at the community level,” he added.





Aloba Isaac, Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), FCT Chapter, noted that the malaria vaccine is a promising development, with some already undergoing trials. “In Nigeria, there are malaria vaccines available. But you must ensure that there is no trace of malaria parasite in your system before taking them. Malaria is a deadly disease that many ignore because it’s so common. Yet it kills easily, especially among infants and pregnant women,” she stated. Isaac urged the government to foster continuity in malaria intervention programmes and build partnerships with relevant agencies to sustain the fight.





Some of the beneficiaries at the event expressed gratitude for the free services. A beneficiary, Adisatu Isa, appreciated the organisers for testing her and providing her with medication. Another beneficiary, Mr. Johah Utah, said that the initiative would be more beneficial to people in rural areas if the government could organise it more often.

