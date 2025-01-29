Expert Urges FG to Digitalise Civil Service for Efficiency



Abuja: Dr. Gabriel Akinremi, a data privacy and protection expert, has urged the Federal Government to digitalise the civil service to enhance efficiency, service delivery, and data protection. Akinremi shared his insights during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in commemoration of Global Data Privacy Day.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Data Privacy Day is globally observed on January 28 to emphasize the importance of safeguarding personal information and promoting privacy practices. In Nigeria, the celebration extends from January 28 to February 4 under the theme ‘Fostering Trust and Inclusion Through Data Privacy’, organized by the Nigerian Data Protection Commission.





Akinremi highlighted that as digital transformation of governmental operations accelerates worldwide, Nigeria must not lag. He stressed that digitalising public services would enhance service delivery, provide digital protections, and ensure privacy for the identities of civil servants. The establishment of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s efforts to modernise public services and streamline citizen interactions.





Transforming digital identity management within Nigeria’s civil service, as Akinremi pointed out, could substantially mitigate threats, breaches, and misuse of civil servants’ data. Furthermore, the digitalisation could lead to significant improvements in service efficiency, effective monitoring, and increased transparency and accountability in the public sector.





Digital transformation, Akinremi stated, would ensure compliance with rules and regulations, and importantly, protect and maintain the privacy of civil servants’ data. It would also bolster the resilience of digital identity systems and advance the privacy rights of Nigerian civil servants.





He emphasized the critical need for enacting, implementing, and enforcing compliance with data protection regulations in the civil service to facilitate its digitalisation. Akinremi also urged the government to invest in robust cyber-security technologies and skilled personnel to safeguard the civil service database from potential cyber-attacks.





Additionally, he advised on the necessity for regular audits and assessments of digital identity systems to swiftly identify threats and vulnerabilities, providing timely solutions to potential dangers. NAN reports that the Nigeria Data Protection Commission recently launched the National Certification Programme for Data Protection Officers (DPOs).

