

Abuja: A medical expert, Damian Avar, has urged the Federal Government to establish a telemedicine hub, similar to India’s, to improve healthcare accessibility in underserved regions. Avar made the call at a panel discussion at the 2024 Media for Development conference in Abuja on Tuesday. He emphasised that the move would help address the challenges faced by pregnant women in accessing healthcare services, thereby reducing maternal mortality.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Avar highlighted the importance of establishing the hub, particularly in light of the inadequate manpower in the health sector, largely caused by brain drain. He explained that India’s national telemedicine hub served as a model, integrating telemedicine facilities into existing primary healthcare centres in rural areas. Avar, founder of Doctors Hub Nigeria, identified delays causing maternal mortality, including patient failure to seek help, environmental factors like bad roads, and lack of vehicles to convey pregnant women to heal

th centres.

He noted that his organisation leveraged digital technology to address inefficiencies in the health value chain, particularly the disproportionate doctor-to-patient ratio. ‘The organisation has focused its services on addressing pregnancy-related matters, recording 3,000 women who engaged its services with zero mortality’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference, organised by the Centre for Innovation and Development (CJID), aims to promote inclusive and sustainable development in Africa through media and technology.