Expert says soft gel technology will revolutionise malaria treatment



Dr Michael Obaro, a Consultant Clinical Pharmacologist at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, says soft gel technology, a new innovative approach to oral drug delivery, will revolutionise malaria treatment in the country.

He explained that soft gel capsules, known for their enhanced bioavailability and patient-friendly properties, are gaining attention in the pharmaceutical world.

Obaro made the remarks during the launch of Coatal Forte Soft Gelatin Capsule produced by Geneith Pharmaceuticals, at the 43rd international conference of the Association of Community Pharmacists Nigeria (ACPN).

According to him, unlike traditional tablets, soft gels can improve drug absorption, ensure consistent dosing, and provide a stable medium for active ingredients.

The expert noted that malaria, caused by the Plasmodium parasite transmitted through mosquito bites, affects millions annually despite the availability of effective treatments.

He said challenges such as drug resistance, poor patient adherence, and

limited accessibility hinder the global fight against malaria.

According to Obaro, over 60 per cent of Nigerians discontinue oral medications while undergoing treatment, which he said remains a significant barrier to effective malaria management.

‘Soft gels facilitate quicker and more efficient absorption of antimalarial drugs, ensuring rapid therapeutic effects.

‘ Their ease of swallowing can lead to better adherence, particularly among children and the elderly. Additionally, they can protect sensitive drug compounds from degradation, maintaining their potency over time.

‘The development of the soft gelatin capsule formulation is credited to Robert Pauli Scherer, an American inventor and entrepreneur who developed the rotary die encapsulation process for manufacturing soft gel capsules in 1933.

‘ This innovation allowed for the mass production of soft gels, providing a reliable and efficient method

to encapsulate liquid and semi-solid formulations within a gelatin shell,’ he added.

Speaking on the launched product, the pharmacologist stressed that it is the most popular antimalarial gelatin formulation, containing Artemether 80 mg and Lumefantrine 480 mg, known for its high antimalarial safety and efficacy.

Furthermore, he noted that soft gel formulations can be marketed as a premium product due to positive consumer perception.

‘They can be taken without water, offer convenience for patients in areas where access to clean water may be limited.’

He explained that malaria thrived in poor environmental conditions, and large populations, saying medications alone cannot eliminate the disease in a country like Nigeria.

‘Mass treatment and a change in individual mindsets are also required.’

Also speaking, Abimbola Bowoto, Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd., explained that the product, which comes in two formulations -Coatal Gelatin Soft Gel 80/480 and 20/120- is

capable of reducing non-compliance with medications by patients.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria