

Abuja: The Chief Executive Officer of Shield Africa, Mrs. Osenaga Orokpo, has emphasised the need for empowering youth and women to drive sustainable agricultural development in Nigeria and Africa. Orokpo, speaking at the Shield Africa Summit 2024 in Abuja on Friday, noted that food insecurity and poverty have become major concerns on the continent.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Orokpo stressed that Africa must prioritise sustainable agriculture and food security, transforming fields and approaches to prioritise sustainable practices, empower youth and women, and unlock the true potential of African agriculture. She envisioned a prosperous Africa where every young person had the tools to become an agri-preneur, transforming farmlands into sources of wealth and opportunity.

Orokpo highlighted that hunger affects over 250 million people in sub-Saharan Africa, with population growth threatening to outpace agricultural production. She emphasised the need for more youth involvement in agriculture, citing

the average age of farmers as over 60, while the median age of the population is just 18. Orokpo called on stakeholders to join forces to shield Africa from hunger, poverty, and pain.

She announced that Shield Africa aimed to create 15,000 to 20,000 direct and indirect jobs for young individuals in 2025, contributing to youth employment and reducing poverty. The Deputy Governor of Benue, Dr. Sam Ode, represented by Director-General Benita Shuluwa, highlighted the potential for rural communities to drive economic transformation. He shared Benue’s experiences in investing in rural infrastructure, which he said have boosted agriculture and uplifted communities.

Ode commended Shield Africa for providing agricultural support, empowering youth, and promoting gender inclusivity.