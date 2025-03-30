

Lagos: Lorenzo Mba, Founder of Waka Community International Foundation, has urged Nigerians to embrace walking to help prevent or manage conditions including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer, and type 2 diabetes. Mba gave the advice during a walk event with Q-life Family Clinic and Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) to honor Dr. Ade Alakija.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the late Alakija, who passed in 2022, was the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) Board. Mba highlighted that walking also improves cardiovascular fitness and the event aimed to immortalize Alakija, who was a pioneer member of the Waka Community International Foundation.





Mba emphasized the importance of personal wellness through regular walking, proper nutrition, hydration, and quality sleep. He stated that for those over 45, incorporating strength training is crucial for maintaining muscle mass, which is essential for aging healthily.





Mba encouraged Nigerians to walk a minimum of 30 minutes daily, maintain a healthy diet, stay hydrated, and ensure adequate sleep to achieve better fitness, health, and happiness. He described walking as an accessible form of exercise suitable for all ages, genders, fitness levels, and locations.





He also noted that walking could be done indoors or outdoors, depending on personal preference and safety, and that it is a cost-effective exercise option.





Mr. Paschal Achunine, Executive Director of Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), supported the call for walking as a means to promote healthy living without strain. He stated that HEI would continue educating the public and training first responders to save lives.





Ola Alakija, the younger brother of the late Dr. Alakija, expressed that the honorary walk preserved his brother’s legacy. He noted that exercising was a fitting tribute, given Dr. Alakija’s passion for promoting health.

