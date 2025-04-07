

Abuja: An economic expert, Dr. Onuoha Nnachi, has advocated for robust energy and agricultural infrastructure financing to position Nigeria on the path of economic development. Nnachi made this call during a news conference in Abuja, aiming to awaken the consciousness of individuals and the government to invest in these sectors.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nnachi emphasized that achieving sustainable energy and agricultural infrastructure development requires significant investment. As the Managing Partner of Deutsch Partners Holding, he highlighted the importance of agriculture, citing it as a cornerstone for economic development, drawing parallels to Western countries. “Ukraine is known for wheat production, and their war with Russia has affected supply globally,” he noted, emphasizing the interconnected nature of global agriculture and energy demands.





Nnachi stressed that sustainable energy and thriving agriculture form a vital cycle necessary for lifting societies out of poverty, creating jobs, and driving innovation. He announced plans for an infrastructure dialogue focusing on “Financing Sustainable Energy and Agricultural Infrastructure for Economic Development.” This dialogue aims to establish knowledge transfer, infrastructure entrepreneurship schemes, train-the-trainer programs, and policy recommendations.





He revealed that the dialogue’s speakers would include prominent figures such as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Mr. Abba Abubakar Aliyu, along with other notable agency heads. He advocated for strategic financing to address Nigeria’s infrastructural deficits, warning against unchecked importation and emphasizing the need for local capacity building and phased production approaches.





Nnachi concluded by reiterating the need for bold, strategic actions backed by data to ensure Nigeria’s sustainable energy and agricultural futures, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda.’

