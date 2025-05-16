Kléver’s move brings Ecuador’s top-performing team under the eXp banner, accelerating expansion across LATAM and signaling a new era of agent ownership, platform leverage, and cross-border opportunity

eXp Realty Launches in Ecuador, Onboards Country’s Top Real Estate Sales Team as Kléver Guanoluisa Torres Leads Latin America Growth Surge Kléver’s move brings Ecuador’s top-performing team under the eXp banner, accelerating expansion across LATAM and signaling a new era of agent ownership, platform leverage, and cross-border opportunity

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the world’s largest independent real estate brokerage and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the official launch of its operations in Ecuador, furthering the company’s rapid expansion across Latin America. The move is led by Kléver Guanoluisa Torres, one of the country’s most influential real estate professionals, who previously led Ecuador’s top-performing team at RE/MAX.

Kléver brings nearly 30 years of experience in real estate, coaching and business development. He has trained more than 2,000 agents across Latin America and is widely recognized for his leadership approach focused on personal growth, professional performance and long-term agent success.

“Kléver’s reputation speaks for itself. He’s a proven leader and a trusted name in the Ecuadorian real estate community,” said Felix Bravo, Managing Director, International, at eXp Realty. “His decision to join eXp reflects the growing shift among industry leaders who are looking for a model that empowers agents through ownership, innovation and borderless opportunity.”

Kléver said the move to eXp represents a new chapter not only for his career, but for the next generation of real estate professionals in Ecuador.

“eXp brings together everything I believe agents need to thrive: the freedom to lead, the tools to scale and the community to grow,” said Torres. “This is more than a career move. It’s a commitment to a better future for agents across the country.”

With this expansion, agents in Ecuador gain access to eXp’s cloud-based brokerage model. Key benefits include a competitive commission structure tailored to local market needs, equity and revenue share opportunities (subject to local regulatory compliance), and a global network of more than 81,000 agents in 27 countries.

To learn more about building with eXp in Ecuador, visit exprealty.international .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 27 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com.

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding international expansion, individual agent success, and the availability of equity ownership programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdf2aaa0-29d4-4e29-ba98-d46ed1b6fe45

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9452781