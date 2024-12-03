Ex-UniAbuja VC Celebrates Gambari’s Contributions to National and Global Development.



Abuja: The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has praised Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, recognizing him as a patriot who has significantly contributed to the fields of democracy, diplomacy, and conflict resolution. In a statement marking Gambari’s 80th birthday, Na’Allah highlighted the former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari’s extensive contributions to national development.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Na’Allah emphasized that a life of impact is one that uplifts humanity and enhances the socio-economic conditions of people. He cited Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as a prime example of someone whose practical approach and contributions to global peace and development are immeasurable. Na’Allah described Gambari as an outstanding academic, a seasoned diplomat, and a devoted family man.

Na’Allah commended Gambari’s significant influence in the global political-economic arena, noting how his work has greatly affected Nigeria’s foreign policy. He highl

ighted Gambari’s notable role as the former chairman of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid and his distinct service as Nigeria’s representative as Chairman of the UN Security Council. Na’Allah observed that it is rare to find another Nigerian with Gambari’s level of exposure and international leadership experience.

Reflecting on Gambari’s tenure as Chancellor of Kwara State University, Na’Allah recalled the substantial contributions Gambari made to the university’s growth and development, during which time Na’Allah served as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor. He noted that Gambari’s selfless service to both the nation and the international community will always be appreciated.